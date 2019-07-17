Reviewing Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME)’s and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE)’s results

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zymeworks Inc. 18 14.61 N/A -0.94 0.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 91 53.74 N/A -2.18 0.00

In table 1 we can see Zymeworks Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1% Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

6.8 and 6.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zymeworks Inc. Its rival Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.9 and 5.6 respectively. Zymeworks Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Zymeworks Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymeworks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 10 1 2.09

Competitively the consensus target price of Spark Therapeutics Inc. is $95.79, which is potential -1.92% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Zymeworks Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 40.7% and 92.6%. Insiders held roughly 6.2% of Zymeworks Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.1% of Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zymeworks Inc. -2.94% 19.42% 15.17% 31.35% 14.52% 23.57% Spark Therapeutics Inc. -0.92% -2.41% 119.55% 153.74% 38.16% 177.21%

For the past year Zymeworks Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Spark Therapeutics Inc. beats Zymeworks Inc.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.