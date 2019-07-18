Reviewing Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME)’s and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK)’s results

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zymeworks Inc. 18 14.56 N/A -0.94 0.00 Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 18 129.57 N/A -2.35 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Zymeworks Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Zymeworks Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -76.3% -42.6%

Liquidity

Zymeworks Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.8 and a Quick Ratio of 6.8. Competitively, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5.7 and has 5.7 Quick Ratio. Zymeworks Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 40.7% of Zymeworks Inc. shares and 72.7% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares. About 6.2% of Zymeworks Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.4% are Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zymeworks Inc. -2.94% 19.42% 15.17% 31.35% 14.52% 23.57% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -3.68% 32.47% 27.78% -16.25% 0% -8.88%

For the past year Zymeworks Inc. has 23.57% stronger performance while Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has -8.88% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Zymeworks Inc. beats Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.