Reviewing Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME)’s and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zymeworks Inc. 21 19.79 N/A -0.94 0.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

Table 1 highlights Zymeworks Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Zymeworks Inc. is 6.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.8. The Current Ratio of rival Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.7. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Zymeworks Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Zymeworks Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymeworks Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Zymeworks Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 46.09% and an $37.75 consensus price target. Competitively Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $37, with potential upside of 179.67%. Based on the data given earlier, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Zymeworks Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Zymeworks Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.2% and 87.9% respectively. 5.7% are Zymeworks Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zymeworks Inc. -5.97% -0.57% 21.67% 47.61% 87.14% 55.65% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.32% -12.81% -33.11% -12.5% -38.11% -17.81%

For the past year Zymeworks Inc. has 55.65% stronger performance while Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -17.81% weaker performance.

Summary

Zymeworks Inc. beats Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.