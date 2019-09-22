Reviewing Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME)’s and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM)’s results

Both Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zymeworks Inc. 21 21.05 N/A -0.94 0.00 Pulmatrix Inc. 1 3.58 N/A -3.98 0.00

Demonstrates Zymeworks Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1% Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -159.3% -125%

Liquidity

6.8 and 6.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zymeworks Inc. Its rival Pulmatrix Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Zymeworks Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Pulmatrix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Zymeworks Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymeworks Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Pulmatrix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$37.75 is Zymeworks Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 37.57%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Zymeworks Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.2% and 19.6%. 5.7% are Zymeworks Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Pulmatrix Inc. has 6.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zymeworks Inc. -5.97% -0.57% 21.67% 47.61% 87.14% 55.65% Pulmatrix Inc. -3.12% -7.99% -14.71% -51.26% -81.09% -63.77%

For the past year Zymeworks Inc. had bullish trend while Pulmatrix Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Zymeworks Inc. beats Pulmatrix Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.