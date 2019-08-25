Reviewing Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME)’s and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s results

Since Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zymeworks Inc. 19 19.38 N/A -0.94 0.00 Novavax Inc. 11 5.11 N/A -9.39 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Zymeworks Inc. and Novavax Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1% Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Zymeworks Inc. is 6.8 while its Current Ratio is 6.8. Meanwhile, Novavax Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 while its Quick Ratio is 3.9. Zymeworks Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Novavax Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Zymeworks Inc. and Novavax Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymeworks Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Zymeworks Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 14.05% and an $28.5 average target price. On the other hand, Novavax Inc.’s potential downside is -78.37% and its average target price is $1.35. The information presented earlier suggests that Zymeworks Inc. looks more robust than Novavax Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Zymeworks Inc. and Novavax Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.2% and 30.7% respectively. 5.7% are Zymeworks Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of Novavax Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zymeworks Inc. -5.97% -0.57% 21.67% 47.61% 87.14% 55.65% Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29%

For the past year Zymeworks Inc. has 55.65% stronger performance while Novavax Inc. has -88.29% weaker performance.

Summary

Zymeworks Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Novavax Inc.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.