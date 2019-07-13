Reviewing Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME)’s and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)’s results

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zymeworks Inc. 17 14.42 N/A -0.94 0.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 74 810.24 N/A -3.83 0.00

Table 1 highlights Zymeworks Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4%

Liquidity

Zymeworks Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.8 and a Quick Ratio of 6.8. Competitively, Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.2 and has 12.2 Quick Ratio. Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zymeworks Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Zymeworks Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymeworks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $81.33 consensus target price and a -23.06% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 40.7% of Zymeworks Inc. shares and 0% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 6.2% of Zymeworks Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zymeworks Inc. -2.94% 19.42% 15.17% 31.35% 14.52% 23.57% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. -8.76% -2.58% -12.04% 60.52% 71.62% 49.69%

For the past year Zymeworks Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. beats Zymeworks Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.