Reviewing Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME)’s and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zymeworks Inc. 18 14.56 N/A -0.94 0.00 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 13.71 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Table 2 shows Zymeworks Inc. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -20.4% -11.4%

The Current Ratio of Zymeworks Inc. is 6.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.8. The Current Ratio of rival Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. is 2.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.7. Zymeworks Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

The Ratings and Recommendations for Zymeworks Inc. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymeworks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 2 2.67

Meanwhile, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $21, while its potential upside is 25.30%.

The shares of both Zymeworks Inc. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 40.7% and 87.7% respectively. Insiders owned 6.2% of Zymeworks Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.6% are Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zymeworks Inc. -2.94% 19.42% 15.17% 31.35% 14.52% 23.57% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. -5.45% -5.22% -4.88% -0.63% -20.53% 7.93%

For the past year Zymeworks Inc. was more bullish than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Zymeworks Inc. beats Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.