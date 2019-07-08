Reviewing Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME)’s and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zymeworks Inc. 17 15.31 N/A -0.94 0.00 Global Cord Blood Corporation 7 0.00 N/A 0.27 24.01

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Zymeworks Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 7.2% 3.8%

Liquidity

Zymeworks Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.8 and a Quick Ratio of 6.8. Competitively, Global Cord Blood Corporation’s Current Ratio is 9.7 and has 9.6 Quick Ratio. Global Cord Blood Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zymeworks Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Zymeworks Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 40.7% and 18.2%. Insiders held roughly 6.2% of Zymeworks Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Global Cord Blood Corporation has 49.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zymeworks Inc. -2.94% 19.42% 15.17% 31.35% 14.52% 23.57% Global Cord Blood Corporation -1.35% -7.19% -2.08% -2.37% -31.39% 2.02%

For the past year Zymeworks Inc. was more bullish than Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Summary

Global Cord Blood Corporation beats Zymeworks Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).