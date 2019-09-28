Reviewing Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME)’s and Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) and Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zymeworks Inc. 26 0.00 28.27M -0.94 0.00 Enochian Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 8.76M -0.82 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Zymeworks Inc. and Enochian Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymeworks Inc. 108,605,455.24% -16.4% -13.1% Enochian Biosciences Inc. 181,062,813.91% -19.9% -17.1%

Liquidity

Zymeworks Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.8 and 6.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Enochian Biosciences Inc. are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. Enochian Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Zymeworks Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Zymeworks Inc. and Enochian Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymeworks Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zymeworks Inc.’s upside potential is 45.87% at a $37.75 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49.2% of Zymeworks Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 2.4% of Enochian Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 5.7% of Zymeworks Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 64.37% of Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zymeworks Inc. -5.97% -0.57% 21.67% 47.61% 87.14% 55.65% Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6.77% 9.64% -19.17% -23.11% 22.25% -30.14%

For the past year Zymeworks Inc. has 55.65% stronger performance while Enochian Biosciences Inc. has -30.14% weaker performance.

Summary

Zymeworks Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Enochian Biosciences Inc.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients. Enochian BioSciences is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.