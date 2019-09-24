Reviewing Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME)’s and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)’s results

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zymeworks Inc. 21 20.83 N/A -0.94 0.00 Edesa Biotech Inc. 6 95456.87 N/A -1.16 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1% Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.1% -48.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Zymeworks Inc. is 6.8 while its Current Ratio is 6.8. Meanwhile, Edesa Biotech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.2 while its Quick Ratio is 9. Edesa Biotech Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Zymeworks Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Zymeworks Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymeworks Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Edesa Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Zymeworks Inc. is $37.75, with potential upside of 39.20%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 49.2% of Zymeworks Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 25.9% of Edesa Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Zymeworks Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.7%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.3% of Edesa Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zymeworks Inc. -5.97% -0.57% 21.67% 47.61% 87.14% 55.65% Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62%

For the past year Zymeworks Inc. has 55.65% stronger performance while Edesa Biotech Inc. has -10.62% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Zymeworks Inc. beats Edesa Biotech Inc.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.