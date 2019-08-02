Reviewing Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME)’s and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zymeworks Inc. 18 14.11 N/A -0.94 0.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -3.40 0.00

Demonstrates Zymeworks Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Zymeworks Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Zymeworks Inc. is 6.8 while its Current Ratio is 6.8. Meanwhile, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.6 while its Quick Ratio is 9.6. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Zymeworks Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Zymeworks Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymeworks Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Zymeworks Inc.’s upside potential is 45.30% at a $34 consensus price target. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $50 consensus price target and a 123.51% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Zymeworks Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Zymeworks Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49.2% and 60.9%. Insiders held 5.7% of Zymeworks Inc. shares. Competitively, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zymeworks Inc. -5.97% -0.57% 21.67% 47.61% 87.14% 55.65% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.87% -7.92% -3.62% -16.13% -34.17% 5.29%

For the past year Zymeworks Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Zymeworks Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.