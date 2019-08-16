Reviewing Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME)’s and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)’s results

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zymeworks Inc. 19 19.28 N/A -0.94 0.00 Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 3 23.28 N/A -1.10 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Zymeworks Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Zymeworks Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212% -134%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Zymeworks Inc. are 6.8 and 6.8 respectively. Its competitor Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Zymeworks Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Zymeworks Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymeworks Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zymeworks Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 14.00% and an $28.5 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Zymeworks Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.2% and 10.6% respectively. Insiders owned 5.7% of Zymeworks Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.7% are Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zymeworks Inc. -5.97% -0.57% 21.67% 47.61% 87.14% 55.65% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% -19.08% -37.53% -30.61% -8.04% 44.51%

For the past year Zymeworks Inc. has stronger performance than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Zymeworks Inc. beats Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.