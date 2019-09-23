Reviewing Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME)’s and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)’s results

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zymeworks Inc. 21 20.85 N/A -0.94 0.00 Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 highlights Zymeworks Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1% Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -367% -151.7%

Liquidity

6.8 and 6.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zymeworks Inc. Its rival Akari Therapeutics Plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Zymeworks Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Zymeworks Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymeworks Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Akari Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00

Zymeworks Inc.’s upside potential is 39.09% at a $37.75 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 49.2% of Zymeworks Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.9% of Akari Therapeutics Plc are owned by institutional investors. Zymeworks Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.7%. Competitively, 57.08% are Akari Therapeutics Plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zymeworks Inc. -5.97% -0.57% 21.67% 47.61% 87.14% 55.65% Akari Therapeutics Plc -6.93% -11.74% -45.98% -6% -1.05% 19.75%

For the past year Zymeworks Inc. was more bullish than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Summary

Zymeworks Inc. beats Akari Therapeutics Plc on 8 of the 8 factors.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.