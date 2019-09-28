Reviewing Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME)’s and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zymeworks Inc. 26 0.00 28.27M -0.94 0.00 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 2 0.00 16.63M -0.92 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Zymeworks Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymeworks Inc. 108,856,372.74% -16.4% -13.1% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 869,497,019.76% -396.9% -56.4%

Liquidity

Zymeworks Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.8 and 6.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aeterna Zentaris Inc. are 2.4 and 2.3 respectively. Zymeworks Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Zymeworks Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymeworks Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$37.75 is Zymeworks Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 45.87%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 49.2% of Zymeworks Inc. shares and 21.4% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares. Zymeworks Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.7%. Competitively, 0.6% are Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zymeworks Inc. -5.97% -0.57% 21.67% 47.61% 87.14% 55.65% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97%

For the past year Zymeworks Inc. had bullish trend while Aeterna Zentaris Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Zymeworks Inc. beats Aeterna Zentaris Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.