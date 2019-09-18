Reviewing Zuora Inc. (ZUO)’s and Fastly Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)’s results

Both Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) and Fastly Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zuora Inc. 18 6.59 N/A -0.74 0.00 Fastly Inc. 22 15.38 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Zuora Inc. and Fastly Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Zuora Inc. and Fastly Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zuora Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -25.6% Fastly Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Zuora Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, Fastly Inc. which has a 3.3 Current Ratio and a 3.3 Quick Ratio. Fastly Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Zuora Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Zuora Inc. and Fastly Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zuora Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fastly Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Fastly Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $21 average target price and a -24.65% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.5% of Zuora Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 39.7% of Fastly Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Zuora Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zuora Inc. -2.47% -2.91% -29.79% -29.66% -34.54% -17.25% Fastly Inc. -1.36% 6.01% 0% 0% 0% -9.55%

For the past year Zuora Inc. was more bearish than Fastly Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Fastly Inc. beats Zuora Inc.

Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights, and Zuora Collect. Zuora, Inc. sells its products through its direct sales force and with GSI partners to various industries comprising software, hardware, media, transportation, construction, healthcare, education, retail, Internet of Things, and others worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.