Reviewing Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ)’s and Takung Art Co. Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT)’s results

We are contrasting Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) and Takung Art Co. Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Specialty Retail Other companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zumiez Inc. 23 0.69 N/A 1.45 15.51 Takung Art Co. Ltd. 1 1.49 N/A -0.68 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zumiez Inc. 0.00% 12.2% 8.6% Takung Art Co. Ltd. 0.00% -50.4% -18.5%

Volatility & Risk

Zumiez Inc. has a beta of 1.25 and its 25.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s 75.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.25 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Zumiez Inc. and Takung Art Co. Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zumiez Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Takung Art Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 1.53% for Zumiez Inc. with average target price of $26.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Zumiez Inc. and Takung Art Co. Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.5% and 0.5%. Zumiez Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.8%. Comparatively, Takung Art Co. Ltd. has 46.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zumiez Inc. -13.56% -15.33% -4.96% 6.45% -7.12% 17.01% Takung Art Co. Ltd. -17.6% -18.96% -4.43% -6.23% -67.5% -3.61%

For the past year Zumiez Inc. had bullish trend while Takung Art Co. Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Zumiez Inc. beats Takung Art Co. Ltd.

Zumiez Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of January 28, 2017, the company operated 685 stores, including 603 in the United States, 48 in Canada, 29 in Europe, and 5 in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times. It also operates zumiez.com, blue-tomato.com, and fasttimes.com.au e-commerce Websites. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Lynnwood, Washington.

Takung Art Co., Ltd., through its subsidiary, HongKong Takung Assets and Equity of Artworks Exchange Co., Ltd., operates an electronic online platform located at eng.takungae.com for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork in ownership units in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access an art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors. The companyÂ’s platform engages in the offering and trading of artwork, such as calligraphy, paintings, sculptures, crafts, jade, jewelry, metal ware, ceramics, and antique furniture. It serves traders, original owners, and offering agents. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.