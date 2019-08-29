Reviewing Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ)’s and Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)’s results

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) and Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) compete with each other in the Specialty Retail Other sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zumiez Inc. 24 0.64 N/A 1.58 15.65 Revolve Group Inc. 33 2.90 N/A 0.28 121.37

Table 1 demonstrates Zumiez Inc. and Revolve Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Revolve Group Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Zumiez Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Zumiez Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Revolve Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zumiez Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 7.9% Revolve Group Inc. 0.00% 32.1% 12.1%

Liquidity

Zumiez Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, Revolve Group Inc. which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 0.6 Quick Ratio. Zumiez Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Revolve Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Zumiez Inc. and Revolve Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zumiez Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Revolve Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 7.94% for Zumiez Inc. with average target price of $26.5. Competitively the average target price of Revolve Group Inc. is $33, which is potential 48.72% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Revolve Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Zumiez Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Zumiez Inc. and Revolve Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.4% and 35.2% respectively. Insiders held 8.6% of Zumiez Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zumiez Inc. -6.32% -3.66% -2.67% -2.02% 9.6% 29.21% Revolve Group Inc. 0.97% 5.12% 0% 0% 0% 1.38%

For the past year Zumiez Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Revolve Group Inc.

Summary

Revolve Group Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Zumiez Inc.

Zumiez Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of January 28, 2017, the company operated 685 stores, including 603 in the United States, 48 in Canada, 29 in Europe, and 5 in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times. It also operates zumiez.com, blue-tomato.com, and fasttimes.com.au e-commerce Websites. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Lynnwood, Washington.