Reviewing Zovio Inc (ZVO)’s and Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)’s results

Since Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) and Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) are part of the Education & Training Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zovio Inc 4 0.26 N/A 0.16 29.38 Laureate Education Inc. 16 1.10 N/A 0.03 600.36

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Zovio Inc and Laureate Education Inc. Laureate Education Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Zovio Inc. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Zovio Inc is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Zovio Inc and Laureate Education Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zovio Inc 0.00% 0% 0% Laureate Education Inc. 0.00% 21.3% 6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Zovio Inc is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival Laureate Education Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Zovio Inc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Laureate Education Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Zovio Inc and Laureate Education Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 77% and 92.58%. Insiders held 2.1% of Zovio Inc shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.2% of Laureate Education Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zovio Inc -18.91% -24.32% 0% 0% 0% -24.32% Laureate Education Inc. 7.69% 8.38% 11.25% 5.72% 15.93% 10.3%

For the past year Zovio Inc has -24.32% weaker performance while Laureate Education Inc. has 10.3% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Laureate Education Inc. beats Zovio Inc.

Laureate Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through universities and higher education institutions. It operates through four segments: LatAm, Europe, AMEA, and GPS. The LatAm segment consists of campus-based institutions that provide undergraduate and graduate degree programs; and offers online and hybrid courses and programs. The Europe segment provides professional-oriented undergraduate and graduate degree programs. The AMEA segment offers professional-oriented undergraduate and graduate degree programs. The GPS segment includes accredited online institutions, which serve working adults with undergraduate and graduate degree programs; and manages a hospitality and culinary institution, which serves students seeking undergraduate and graduate degrees, particularly in the fields of hospitality, art and design, culinary, and health sciences. The company was formerly known as Sylvan Learning Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Laureate Education, Inc. in May 2004. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. Laureate Education, Inc. is a subsidiary of Wengen Alberta, Limited Partnership.