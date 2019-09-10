Reviewing Zovio Inc (ZVO)’s and China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)’s results

As Education & Training Services companies, Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) and China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zovio Inc 4 0.16 N/A -0.34 0.00 China Online Education Group 6 0.00 N/A -2.63 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Zovio Inc and China Online Education Group.

Profitability

Table 2 has Zovio Inc and China Online Education Group’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zovio Inc 0.00% 0% 0% China Online Education Group 0.00% 41% -37.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Zovio Inc are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor China Online Education Group’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Zovio Inc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than China Online Education Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 73.7% of Zovio Inc shares are owned by institutional investors while 98.7% of China Online Education Group are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% are Zovio Inc’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 6.24% of China Online Education Group shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zovio Inc -3.79% 4.67% -38.94% 0% 0% -39.43% China Online Education Group -7.98% -23.69% -2.4% -25.9% -44.19% -22%

For the past year Zovio Inc’s stock price has bigger decline than China Online Education Group.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Zovio Inc beats China Online Education Group.

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. It operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers. The company's flagship courses include Classic English and Classic English Junior for the development of English communication skills. It also offers various specialty courses, such as Business English, IELTS Speaking, Free-talk, Interview English, Travel English, and Daily English for situation-based English education and test preparation needs. China Online Education Group was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.