Reviewing Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN)’s and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)’s results

Both Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00 Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 214.01 N/A -1.92 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Zosano Pharma Corporation and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Zosano Pharma Corporation and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -74.3% -57.5%

Liquidity

Zosano Pharma Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 5.2 Current Ratio and a 5.2 Quick Ratio. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Zosano Pharma Corporation and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zosano Pharma Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 306.09% and an $8 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Zosano Pharma Corporation and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.8% and 67.4% respectively. Zosano Pharma Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.6%. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.6% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.19% -13.43% 4.32% 31.92% -23.2% 34.29%

For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation was more bullish than Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.