Reviewing Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN)’s and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)’s results

This is a contrast between Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 7.40 N/A 0.85 3.04

In table 1 we can see Zosano Pharma Corporation and Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.56 shows that Zosano Pharma Corporation is 156.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s 19.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.81 beta.

Liquidity

Zosano Pharma Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Strongbridge Biopharma plc which has a 5.2 Current Ratio and a 5 Quick Ratio. Strongbridge Biopharma plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Zosano Pharma Corporation and Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 298.01% for Zosano Pharma Corporation with average target price of $8.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Zosano Pharma Corporation and Strongbridge Biopharma plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.8% and 66.4%. About 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.8% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0% -23.08% -31.4% -45.15% -43.48% -41.96%

For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation has 36.79% stronger performance while Strongbridge Biopharma plc has -41.96% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Strongbridge Biopharma plc beats Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.