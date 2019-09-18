Reviewing Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN)’s and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)’s results

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 93.06 N/A -2.52 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Zosano Pharma Corporation and Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -563.6% -102.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Zosano Pharma Corporation is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Selecta Biosciences Inc. is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. Selecta Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Zosano Pharma Corporation and Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zosano Pharma Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 298.01% and an $8 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 30.8% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 57.4% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 8.43% 2.27% -17.81% 3.45% -85.15% -32.33%

For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation had bullish trend while Selecta Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Zosano Pharma Corporation beats Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.