Reviewing Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN)’s and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Zosano Pharma Corporation
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.07
|0.00
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|11
|215.55
|N/A
|-1.94
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Zosano Pharma Corporation and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Zosano Pharma Corporation and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Zosano Pharma Corporation
|0.00%
|-157.4%
|-94.2%
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-40.8%
|-32.5%
Liquidity
0.8 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zosano Pharma Corporation. Its rival Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5 and 5 respectively. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Zosano Pharma Corporation.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is shown Zosano Pharma Corporation and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Zosano Pharma Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$8 is Zosano Pharma Corporation’s average target price while its potential upside is 288.35%. On the other hand, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s potential downside is -27.15% and its average target price is $11. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Zosano Pharma Corporation is looking more favorable than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 30.8% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 99.4% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Zosano Pharma Corporation
|-3.97%
|-10.22%
|-22.87%
|21.85%
|-31.12%
|36.79%
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|-10.55%
|-11.49%
|9.33%
|36.22%
|58.11%
|63.74%
For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation was less bullish than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. beats Zosano Pharma Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.
Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.
