Reviewing Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN)’s and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 11 215.55 N/A -1.94 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Zosano Pharma Corporation and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Zosano Pharma Corporation and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5%

Liquidity

0.8 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zosano Pharma Corporation. Its rival Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5 and 5 respectively. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Zosano Pharma Corporation and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$8 is Zosano Pharma Corporation’s average target price while its potential upside is 288.35%. On the other hand, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s potential downside is -27.15% and its average target price is $11. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Zosano Pharma Corporation is looking more favorable than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30.8% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 99.4% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. -10.55% -11.49% 9.33% 36.22% 58.11% 63.74%

For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation was less bullish than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. beats Zosano Pharma Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.