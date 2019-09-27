Reviewing Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN)’s and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)’s results

Both Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma Corporation 2 0.00 14.49M -3.07 0.00 PolarityTE Inc. 4 -0.06 13.48M -3.96 0.00

Demonstrates Zosano Pharma Corporation and PolarityTE Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Zosano Pharma Corporation and PolarityTE Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma Corporation 650,183,972.00% -157.4% -94.2% PolarityTE Inc. 312,572,462.09% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Zosano Pharma Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 156.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.56 beta. PolarityTE Inc.’s 1.14 beta is the reason why it is 14.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zosano Pharma Corporation are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, PolarityTE Inc. has 5.6 and 5.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. PolarityTE Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Zosano Pharma Corporation and PolarityTE Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 PolarityTE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$8 is Zosano Pharma Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 396.89%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Zosano Pharma Corporation and PolarityTE Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.8% and 45.6% respectively. Insiders held 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 33% of PolarityTE Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79% PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71%

For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation has 36.79% stronger performance while PolarityTE Inc. has -64.71% weaker performance.

Summary

Zosano Pharma Corporation beats PolarityTE Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.