Reviewing Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN)’s and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS)’s results

Both Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 66.12 N/A 4.52 1.73

In table 1 we can see Zosano Pharma Corporation and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Zosano Pharma Corporation and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zosano Pharma Corporation are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 14.2 and 14.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Zosano Pharma Corporation and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Zosano Pharma Corporation is $8, with potential upside of 306.09%. Meanwhile, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $17, while its potential upside is 257.89%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Zosano Pharma Corporation is looking more favorable than PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 30.8% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares and 57.7% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Zosano Pharma Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.6%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.74% -43.73% -40.97% 120% 0% 152.75%

For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation was less bullish than PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.