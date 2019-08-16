Reviewing Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN)’s and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX)’s results

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 648.56 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights Zosano Pharma Corporation and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -175.8% -144.9%

Volatility & Risk

Zosano Pharma Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 156.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.56 beta. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has a 1.79 beta and it is 79.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Zosano Pharma Corporation are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s Current Ratio is 8 and its Quick Ratio is 8. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Zosano Pharma Corporation and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Zosano Pharma Corporation has a 187.77% upside potential and an average price target of $8.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 30.8% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 6% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% are Zosano Pharma Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has 5.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3%

For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation was more bullish than Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Zosano Pharma Corporation beats Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.