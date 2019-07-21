Reviewing Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN)’s and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)’s results

Both Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -6.44 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -17.58 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Zosano Pharma Corporation and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -171.9% -108.6% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.7% -43.2%

Volatility & Risk

Zosano Pharma Corporation has a 2.56 beta, while its volatility is 156.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 3.27 which is 227.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zosano Pharma Corporation are 2.1 and 2.1. Competitively, Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has 8.5 and 8.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Zosano Pharma Corporation and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Zosano Pharma Corporation is $8, with potential upside of 146.91%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Zosano Pharma Corporation and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 38% and 59.2%. Insiders owned 1.7% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares. Competitively, Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zosano Pharma Corporation -8.77% -6.02% 30% -19.59% -30.82% 47.17% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.3% 14.01% 50.98% 51.6% 18.75% 108.81%

For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.