Reviewing Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN)’s and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)’s results

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Zosano Pharma Corporation and Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Zosano Pharma Corporation and Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Zosano Pharma Corporation and Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0 0 0 0.00

Zosano Pharma Corporation has a 207.69% upside potential and an average price target of $8.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30.8% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0% 1.49% -48.36% 0% 0% -60%

For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation has 36.79% stronger performance while Mereo BioPharma Group plc has -60% weaker performance.

Summary

Mereo BioPharma Group plc beats Zosano Pharma Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.