Reviewing Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN)’s and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)’s results

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 135 3.57 N/A 8.02 17.37

In table 1 we can see Zosano Pharma Corporation and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1%

Risk and Volatility

Zosano Pharma Corporation is 156.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.56 beta. Competitively, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is 14.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.14 beta.

Liquidity

0.8 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zosano Pharma Corporation. Its rival Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.2 and 3 respectively. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Zosano Pharma Corporation and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 3 6 2.67

Zosano Pharma Corporation has a consensus target price of $8, and a 290.24% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is $164.56, which is potential 29.50% upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Zosano Pharma Corporation is looking more favorable than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Zosano Pharma Corporation and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc are owned by institutional investors at 30.8% and 95.4% respectively. Zosano Pharma Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.6%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44%

For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation has stronger performance than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats Zosano Pharma Corporation on 7 of the 10 factors.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.