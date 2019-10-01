Reviewing Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN)’s and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)’s results

This is a contrast between Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma Corporation 2 0.00 14.49M -3.07 0.00 Immunic Inc. 14 -0.20 2.35M -34.26 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Zosano Pharma Corporation and Immunic Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma Corporation 664,770,381.25% -157.4% -94.2% Immunic Inc. 16,906,474.82% -235.3% -182.3%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.56 shows that Zosano Pharma Corporation is 156.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Immunic Inc. has a 3.72 beta and it is 272.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Zosano Pharma Corporation is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Immunic Inc. is 7 and its Quick Ratio is has 7. Immunic Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Zosano Pharma Corporation and Immunic Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Zosano Pharma Corporation has a 412.82% upside potential and a consensus price target of $8. Competitively Immunic Inc. has a consensus price target of $40, with potential upside of 300.00%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Zosano Pharma Corporation seems more appealing than Immunic Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Zosano Pharma Corporation and Immunic Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.8% and 1.6% respectively. 1.6% are Zosano Pharma Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are Immunic Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79% Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31%

For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation has weaker performance than Immunic Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Zosano Pharma Corporation beats Immunic Inc.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.