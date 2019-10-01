Reviewing Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN)’s and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)’s results

This is a contrast between Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Zosano Pharma Corporation
|2
|0.00
|14.49M
|-3.07
|0.00
|Immunic Inc.
|14
|-0.20
|2.35M
|-34.26
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Zosano Pharma Corporation and Immunic Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Zosano Pharma Corporation
|664,770,381.25%
|-157.4%
|-94.2%
|Immunic Inc.
|16,906,474.82%
|-235.3%
|-182.3%
Risk & Volatility
A beta of 2.56 shows that Zosano Pharma Corporation is 156.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Immunic Inc. has a 3.72 beta and it is 272.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio of Zosano Pharma Corporation is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Immunic Inc. is 7 and its Quick Ratio is has 7. Immunic Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Zosano Pharma Corporation.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is delivered Zosano Pharma Corporation and Immunic Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Zosano Pharma Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Immunic Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Zosano Pharma Corporation has a 412.82% upside potential and a consensus price target of $8. Competitively Immunic Inc. has a consensus price target of $40, with potential upside of 300.00%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Zosano Pharma Corporation seems more appealing than Immunic Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Zosano Pharma Corporation and Immunic Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.8% and 1.6% respectively. 1.6% are Zosano Pharma Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are Immunic Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Zosano Pharma Corporation
|-3.97%
|-10.22%
|-22.87%
|21.85%
|-31.12%
|36.79%
|Immunic Inc.
|1.94%
|21.1%
|2.94%
|71.52%
|-95.65%
|83.31%
For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation has weaker performance than Immunic Inc.
Summary
On 8 of the 11 factors Zosano Pharma Corporation beats Immunic Inc.
Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
