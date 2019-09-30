Reviewing Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN)’s and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)’s results

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma Corporation 2 0.00 14.49M -3.07 0.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 9 4.19 41.20M -1.91 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Zosano Pharma Corporation and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma Corporation 664,770,381.25% -157.4% -94.2% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 459,308,807.13% -73.6% -18.9%

Volatility & Risk

Zosano Pharma Corporation is 156.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.56 beta. Competitively, CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s 40.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.6 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Zosano Pharma Corporation is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.2 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Zosano Pharma Corporation and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zosano Pharma Corporation’s upside potential is 396.89% at a $8 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is $21, which is potential 172.73% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Zosano Pharma Corporation seems more appealing than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Zosano Pharma Corporation and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 30.8% and 84.7%. Zosano Pharma Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.6%. Comparatively, 0.7% are CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72%

For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation had bullish trend while CytomX Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.