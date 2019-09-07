Reviewing Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN)’s and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)’s results

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 10 11.31 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Zosano Pharma Corporation and ChemoCentryx Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7%

Volatility and Risk

Zosano Pharma Corporation has a 2.56 beta, while its volatility is 156.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, ChemoCentryx Inc.’s 3.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.03 beta.

Liquidity

Zosano Pharma Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ChemoCentryx Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. ChemoCentryx Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Zosano Pharma Corporation and ChemoCentryx Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$8 is Zosano Pharma Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 275.59%. On the other hand, ChemoCentryx Inc.’s potential upside is 235.28% and its consensus price target is $23. The results provided earlier shows that Zosano Pharma Corporation appears more favorable than ChemoCentryx Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 30.8% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares and 59.6% of ChemoCentryx Inc. shares. About 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 4.9% are ChemoCentryx Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.25% -10.94% -38.33% -35.49% -28.17% -26.86%

For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation had bullish trend while ChemoCentryx Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

ChemoCentryx Inc. beats Zosano Pharma Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.