Reviewing Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN)’s and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)’s results

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma Corporation 2 0.00 14.55M -3.07 0.00 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 14.08M -4.54 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma Corporation 721,404,135.06% -157.4% -94.2% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 621,222,148.69% -40.8% -30.9%

Volatility & Risk

Zosano Pharma Corporation’s current beta is 2.56 and it happens to be 156.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has a 3.57 beta and it is 257.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zosano Pharma Corporation are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has 7.4 and 7.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 308.16% for Zosano Pharma Corporation with average price target of $8.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30.8% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 25.5% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.36% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -18.96% -41.55% -64.55% -67.34% -26.56%

For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation has 36.79% stronger performance while Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has -26.56% weaker performance.

Summary

Zosano Pharma Corporation beats Celldex Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.