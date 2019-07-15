Reviewing Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN)’s and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA)’s results

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -6.44 0.00 Biofrontera AG 14 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Zosano Pharma Corporation and Biofrontera AG.

Profitability

Table 2 has Zosano Pharma Corporation and Biofrontera AG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -171.9% -108.6% Biofrontera AG 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Zosano Pharma Corporation and Biofrontera AG can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Biofrontera AG 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 143.67% for Zosano Pharma Corporation with average target price of $8.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Zosano Pharma Corporation and Biofrontera AG are owned by institutional investors at 38% and 2.04% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.7% of Zosano Pharma Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.04% of Biofrontera AG shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zosano Pharma Corporation -8.77% -6.02% 30% -19.59% -30.82% 47.17% Biofrontera AG -6.73% 18.69% 17.93% 7.19% 0% 25.68%

For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Biofrontera AG.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Biofrontera AG beats Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.