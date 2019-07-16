Reviewing Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN)’s and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -6.44 0.00 BeiGene Ltd. 131 29.67 N/A -11.97 0.00

Demonstrates Zosano Pharma Corporation and BeiGene Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Zosano Pharma Corporation and BeiGene Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -171.9% -108.6% BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Zosano Pharma Corporation is 2.1 while its Current Ratio is 2.1. Meanwhile, BeiGene Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 7.5 while its Quick Ratio is 7.5. BeiGene Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Zosano Pharma Corporation and BeiGene Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 145.40% for Zosano Pharma Corporation with average price target of $8. On the other hand, BeiGene Ltd.’s potential upside is 70.86% and its average price target is $210. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Zosano Pharma Corporation seems more appealing than BeiGene Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 38% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 88.5% of BeiGene Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.7% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of BeiGene Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zosano Pharma Corporation -8.77% -6.02% 30% -19.59% -30.82% 47.17% BeiGene Ltd. 13.57% 3.84% -1.46% 10.06% -28.65% -4.86%

For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation has 47.17% stronger performance while BeiGene Ltd. has -4.86% weaker performance.

Summary

BeiGene Ltd. beats Zosano Pharma Corporation on 5 of the 9 factors.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.