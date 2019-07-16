Reviewing Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN)’s and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Zosano Pharma Corporation
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-6.44
|0.00
|BeiGene Ltd.
|131
|29.67
|N/A
|-11.97
|0.00
Demonstrates Zosano Pharma Corporation and BeiGene Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Zosano Pharma Corporation and BeiGene Ltd.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Zosano Pharma Corporation
|0.00%
|-171.9%
|-108.6%
|BeiGene Ltd.
|0.00%
|-45.1%
|-34.7%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Zosano Pharma Corporation is 2.1 while its Current Ratio is 2.1. Meanwhile, BeiGene Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 7.5 while its Quick Ratio is 7.5. BeiGene Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Zosano Pharma Corporation.
Analyst Recommendations
Zosano Pharma Corporation and BeiGene Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Zosano Pharma Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|BeiGene Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 145.40% for Zosano Pharma Corporation with average price target of $8. On the other hand, BeiGene Ltd.’s potential upside is 70.86% and its average price target is $210. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Zosano Pharma Corporation seems more appealing than BeiGene Ltd.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 38% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 88.5% of BeiGene Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.7% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of BeiGene Ltd.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Zosano Pharma Corporation
|-8.77%
|-6.02%
|30%
|-19.59%
|-30.82%
|47.17%
|BeiGene Ltd.
|13.57%
|3.84%
|-1.46%
|10.06%
|-28.65%
|-4.86%
For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation has 47.17% stronger performance while BeiGene Ltd. has -4.86% weaker performance.
Summary
BeiGene Ltd. beats Zosano Pharma Corporation on 5 of the 9 factors.
Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.
