Reviewing Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN)’s and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 16.67 N/A 0.03 23.88

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Zosano Pharma Corporation and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -11.1% 17.6%

Risk & Volatility

Zosano Pharma Corporation is 156.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.56. AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.76 beta and it is 24.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Zosano Pharma Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Zosano Pharma Corporation and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

$8 is Zosano Pharma Corporation’s average target price while its potential upside is 182.69%. Competitively the average target price of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $2, which is potential 207.88% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Zosano Pharma Corporation as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.8% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares and 31.9% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares. Competitively, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.28% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2%

For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation had bullish trend while AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Zosano Pharma Corporation on 7 of the 10 factors.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.