Reviewing Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN)’s and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)’s results

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -6.44 0.00 ArQule Inc. 6 55.48 N/A -0.17 0.00

In table 1 we can see Zosano Pharma Corporation and ArQule Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Zosano Pharma Corporation and ArQule Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -171.9% -108.6% ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.56 shows that Zosano Pharma Corporation is 156.00% more volatile than S&P 500. ArQule Inc.’s 125.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.25 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Zosano Pharma Corporation is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.1. The Current Ratio of rival ArQule Inc. is 6.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.5. ArQule Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Zosano Pharma Corporation and ArQule Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 ArQule Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Zosano Pharma Corporation’s average target price is $8, while its potential upside is 145.40%. Competitively ArQule Inc. has an average target price of $7.69, with potential downside of -27.45%. Based on the results shown earlier, Zosano Pharma Corporation is looking more favorable than ArQule Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Zosano Pharma Corporation and ArQule Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 38% and 81.8%. About 1.7% of Zosano Pharma Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, ArQule Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zosano Pharma Corporation -8.77% -6.02% 30% -19.59% -30.82% 47.17% ArQule Inc. 3.11% 6.78% 89.76% 57.89% 110% 127.44%

For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation has weaker performance than ArQule Inc.

Summary

ArQule Inc. beats Zosano Pharma Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.