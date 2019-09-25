Reviewing Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN)’s and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)’s results

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00 Ardelyx Inc. 3 1185.22 N/A -1.68 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2% Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.56 beta indicates that Zosano Pharma Corporation is 156.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Ardelyx Inc. is 86.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.86 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Zosano Pharma Corporation are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Ardelyx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.4 and its Quick Ratio is 7.4. Ardelyx Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Zosano Pharma Corporation and Ardelyx Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Ardelyx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zosano Pharma Corporation has an average target price of $8, and a 357.14% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Zosano Pharma Corporation and Ardelyx Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.8% and 82.8% respectively. Insiders owned 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares. Competitively, Ardelyx Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79% Ardelyx Inc. 1.69% -12.36% -26.97% 14.76% -38.99% 34.64%

For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation was more bullish than Ardelyx Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Ardelyx Inc. beats Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.