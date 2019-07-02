Reviewing Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN)’s and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN)’s results

We are comparing Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -6.44 0.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00

In table 1 we can see Zosano Pharma Corporation and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -171.9% -108.6% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Zosano Pharma Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aileron Therapeutics Inc. are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. Aileron Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Zosano Pharma Corporation and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Zosano Pharma Corporation has an average price target of $8, and a 147.68% upside potential. Meanwhile, Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $6, while its potential upside is 775.40%. Based on the results shown earlier, Aileron Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Zosano Pharma Corporation, analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Zosano Pharma Corporation and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 38% and 23.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.7% of Zosano Pharma Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 77.03% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zosano Pharma Corporation -8.77% -6.02% 30% -19.59% -30.82% 47.17% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. -18.04% -26.29% -37.68% -35.5% -76.33% 53.57%

For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.