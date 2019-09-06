Reviewing Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN)’s and Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO)’s results

Both Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00 Aduro BioTech Inc. 3 6.78 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Zosano Pharma Corporation and Aduro BioTech Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Zosano Pharma Corporation and Aduro BioTech Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2% Aduro BioTech Inc. 0.00% -66.5% -26.3%

Risk & Volatility

Zosano Pharma Corporation has a beta of 2.56 and its 156.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Aduro BioTech Inc.’s 1.43 beta is the reason why it is 43.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Zosano Pharma Corporation are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Aduro BioTech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.1 and its Quick Ratio is 9.1. Aduro BioTech Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Zosano Pharma Corporation and Aduro BioTech Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Aduro BioTech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zosano Pharma Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 288.35% and an $8 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Zosano Pharma Corporation and Aduro BioTech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.8% and 47.8% respectively. Insiders owned 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares. Comparatively, Aduro BioTech Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79% Aduro BioTech Inc. 0% -15.38% -68.65% -51.47% -76.43% -50%

For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation has 36.79% stronger performance while Aduro BioTech Inc. has -50% weaker performance.

Summary

Aduro BioTech Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Aduro BioTech, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. It is developing CRS-207, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma; that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company is also developing ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; ADU-741, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and a product candidate for the treatment of patients with cancers of the gastrointestinal tract. In addition, it is developing STING Pathway Activator product candidates that are synthetic small molecule immune modulators, which target and activate Stimulator of Interferon Genes receptor under collaboration with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation; and product candidates that address other therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and infectious diseases. Further, the companyÂ’s products pipeline comprises BION-1301, a B-select mAb novel therapy for multiple myeloma; and antibody product candidates, including APRIL for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as oncology therapies, such as CD27, PD-1, and CTLA-4. Aduro BioTech, Inc. has development and commercialization agreement with Genmab to evaluate five bispecific antibody product candidates targeting immune checkpoints; and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Merck. The company was formerly known as Oncologic, Inc. and changed its name to Aduro BioTech, Inc. in June 2008. Aduro BioTech, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.