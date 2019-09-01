Reviewing Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM)’s and SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)’s results

This is a contrast between Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) and SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoom Video Communications Inc. 87 63.15 N/A 0.01 7959.17 SVMK Inc. 17 8.04 N/A -1.44 0.00

In table 1 we can see Zoom Video Communications Inc. and SVMK Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) and SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoom Video Communications Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% SVMK Inc. 0.00% -89% -23.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zoom Video Communications Inc. are 4.5 and 4.5. Competitively, SVMK Inc. has 1.3 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SVMK Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Zoom Video Communications Inc. and SVMK Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoom Video Communications Inc. 1 1 1 2.33 SVMK Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Zoom Video Communications Inc. has a consensus price target of $68.25, and a -25.55% downside potential. Meanwhile, SVMK Inc.’s consensus price target is $22, while its potential upside is 31.42%. The information presented earlier suggests that SVMK Inc. looks more robust than Zoom Video Communications Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 29.8% of Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 77% of SVMK Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% are Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.7% of SVMK Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zoom Video Communications Inc. -0.45% 9.96% 31.27% 0% 0% 54.05% SVMK Inc. -4.02% 3.22% -3.19% 33.94% 0% 38.3%

For the past year Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than SVMK Inc.

Summary

Zoom Video Communications Inc. beats SVMK Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

SVMK Inc. provides survey software products that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories. The company offers SurveyMonkey CX, a turn-key Net Promoter Score solution, which transforms customer feedback into actionable insights that drive enhanced decision making and business outcomes; TechValidate, a marketing content automation solution that gives users a process to collect customer feedback at scale and then automatically convert it into validated marketing content; and SurveyMonkey Engage, an employee-focused solution, which tracks and measures employee experiences to help organizations attract and retain talent and pinpoint challenging areas. It also provides SurveyMonkey Audience, a market-focused solution that enables organizations to easily gain real-time feedback from millions of qualified panelists; and Customer 360, a signal-based system to analyze usage patterns within its customer base and identify high value opportunities, as well as provides leads to its sales team. The company was formerly known as SurveyMonkey Inc. and changed its name to SVMK Inc. in March 2013. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in San Mateo, California.