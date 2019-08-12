Reviewing Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM)’s and Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)’s results

As Application Software companies, Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) and Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoom Video Communications Inc. 87 65.40 N/A 0.01 7959.17 Shopify Inc. 249 31.98 N/A -0.68 0.00

In table 1 we can see Zoom Video Communications Inc. and Shopify Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoom Video Communications Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Shopify Inc. 0.00% -3.9% -3.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Zoom Video Communications Inc. is 4.5 while its Current Ratio is 4.5. Meanwhile, Shopify Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.6 while its Quick Ratio is 12.6. Shopify Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Zoom Video Communications Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Zoom Video Communications Inc. and Shopify Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoom Video Communications Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Shopify Inc. 2 5 11 2.61

Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -44.09% and an $52.67 average target price. Meanwhile, Shopify Inc.’s average target price is $320.37, while its potential downside is -13.40%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Shopify Inc. seems more appealing than Zoom Video Communications Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Zoom Video Communications Inc. and Shopify Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 29.8% and 77.9% respectively. 1.1% are Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Shopify Inc. has 0.43% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zoom Video Communications Inc. -0.45% 9.96% 31.27% 0% 0% 54.05% Shopify Inc. -3.55% 4.33% 29.66% 95.7% 114.67% 129.6%

For the past year Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Shopify Inc.

Shopify Inc. provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of their business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, and leverage analytics and reporting. The company was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011. Shopify Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.