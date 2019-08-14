Reviewing Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM)’s and MobileIron Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL)’s results

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) and MobileIron Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoom Video Communications Inc. 87 64.45 N/A 0.01 7959.17 MobileIron Inc. 6 3.55 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Zoom Video Communications Inc. and MobileIron Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Zoom Video Communications Inc. and MobileIron Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoom Video Communications Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MobileIron Inc. 0.00% -81.6% -22.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Zoom Video Communications Inc. are 4.5 and 4.5 respectively. Its competitor MobileIron Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Zoom Video Communications Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than MobileIron Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Zoom Video Communications Inc. and MobileIron Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoom Video Communications Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 MobileIron Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Zoom Video Communications Inc. has a -43.26% downside potential and an average target price of $52.67. MobileIron Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8 average target price and a 22.14% potential upside. Based on the data given earlier, MobileIron Inc. is looking more favorable than Zoom Video Communications Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Zoom Video Communications Inc. and MobileIron Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 29.8% and 71.2%. 1.1% are Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% are MobileIron Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zoom Video Communications Inc. -0.45% 9.96% 31.27% 0% 0% 54.05% MobileIron Inc. 0.29% 8.32% 17.35% 43.45% 48.39% 50.33%

For the past year Zoom Video Communications Inc. was more bullish than MobileIron Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Zoom Video Communications Inc. beats MobileIron Inc.

MobileIron, Inc. provides a purpose-built mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to secure and manage mobile applications, content, and devices while providing their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience. Its MobileIron platform offers enterprise mobility management (EMM) solution that configures and delivers applications to smartphones, tablets, laptops, and desktops running operating systems, such as Android, iOS, macOS, and Windows 10; and secures data-at-rest and data-in-motion on modern endpoints and across the corporate network, as well as secures access to back-end corporate networks and cloud services. The company serves financial service, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional service, retail, technology, and telecommunication industries in the United States and internationally. MobileIron, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.