Reviewing Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM)’s and LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) and LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoom Video Communications Inc. 86 66.98 N/A 0.00 0.00 LogMeIn Inc. 80 3.07 N/A 0.62 126.04

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Zoom Video Communications Inc. and LogMeIn Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) and LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoom Video Communications Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% LogMeIn Inc. 0.00% 1.2% 0.9%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Zoom Video Communications Inc. and LogMeIn Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoom Video Communications Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 LogMeIn Inc. 1 3 1 2.20

The downside potential is -45.40% for Zoom Video Communications Inc. with consensus price target of $52.67. Meanwhile, LogMeIn Inc.’s consensus price target is $85.67, while its potential upside is 11.26%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that LogMeIn Inc. seems more appealing than Zoom Video Communications Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.5% of LogMeIn Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zoom Video Communications Inc. 2.68% 0% 0% 0% 0% 28.65% LogMeIn Inc. -2.48% -4.14% -18.64% -7.85% -29.9% -4.05%

For the past year Zoom Video Communications Inc. has 28.65% stronger performance while LogMeIn Inc. has -4.05% weaker performance.

Summary

LogMeIn Inc. beats Zoom Video Communications Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

LogMeIn, Inc. provides cloud-based services for individuals and businesses to securely connect to their workplace, colleagues, and customers. The company offers GoToMeeting, a secure product for online meetings, sales demonstrations, and collaborative gatherings; GoToTraining, a secure online training product for interactive training sessions; GoToWebinar, a do-it-yourself Webinar product for organizations to enhance market reach; join.me, join.me pro, and join.me enterprise that are browser-based online meeting and screen sharing services; OpenVoice, a reservation-less audio conferencing service; Grasshopper, a provider of cloud-based telephony solutions; and BoldChat, a Web-based live chat service. It also provides GoToAssist, GoToAssist Corporate, and GoToAssist Seeit, which offer cloud-based IT support solutions to deliver uptime for people and their computers, mobile devices, and apps; LogMeIn Rescue, Rescue Lens, and LogMeIn Rescue+Mobile, which are Web-based remote support and customer care services offering remote support; and Xively, an IoT cloud platform and connected product management solution. In addition, the company offers LogMeIn Central, a Web-based management console; GoToMyPC, an online service that enables mobile workstyles; LogMeIn Pro, a remote access service; LastPass, a password management and single sign on solution; LogMeIn Backup, a service that subscribers install on two or more computers to create a backup network; LogMeIn Hamachi, a hosted virtual private network service; and RemotelyAnywhere, a LAN-based systems administration product used to manage personal computers and servers. It serves small and medium businesses, IT service providers, mobile carriers, customer service centers, original equipment manufacturers, enterprise customers, and consumers. The company was formerly known as 3am Labs, Inc. and changed its name to LogMeIn, Inc. in March 2006. LogMeIn, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.