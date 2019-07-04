Reviewing Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM)’s and Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC)’s results

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) and Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoom Video Communications Inc. 82 61.55 N/A 0.00 0.00 Elastic N.V. 81 21.46 N/A -1.24 0.00

Table 1 highlights Zoom Video Communications Inc. and Elastic N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoom Video Communications Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Elastic N.V. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Zoom Video Communications Inc. and Elastic N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoom Video Communications Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Elastic N.V. 0 2 3 2.60

The downside potential is -41.77% for Zoom Video Communications Inc. with consensus target price of $52.67. Elastic N.V. on the other hand boasts of a $103.8 consensus target price and a 34.14% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Elastic N.V. is looking more favorable than Zoom Video Communications Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares and 52.5% of Elastic N.V. shares. Comparatively, Elastic N.V. has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zoom Video Communications Inc. 2.68% 0% 0% 0% 0% 28.65% Elastic N.V. -0.55% 1.05% -6.26% 16.02% 0% 15.89%

For the past year Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Elastic N.V.

Summary

Zoom Video Communications Inc. beats Elastic N.V. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization. Its Elastic Stack comprises products, such as Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. The company also offers software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, enterprise search, logging, metrics, application performance monitoring, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.