Reviewing Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM)’s and Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL)’s results

Since Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) and Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) are part of the Drugs – Generic industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 Mylan N.V. 25 0.85 N/A 0.44 45.88

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Mylan N.V.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -446% -309.2% Mylan N.V. 0.00% 2% 0.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. are 1.6 and 1.6. Competitively, Mylan N.V. has 1.5 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mylan N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Mylan N.V. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Mylan N.V. 0 4 9 2.69

Competitively the consensus price target of Mylan N.V. is $34.46, which is potential 86.67% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Mylan N.V. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.5% and 86.9%. About 36.1% of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are Mylan N.V.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. -10.09% -10.94% -61.9% -83.99% -85% -76.83% Mylan N.V. -8.41% -25.55% -35.84% -45.74% -47.6% -26.82%

For the past year Mylan N.V. has weaker performance than Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Summary

Mylan N.V. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. operates as a veterinary pharmaceutical company in the United States. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs, novel drug delivery systems, devices, and diagnostics for the health and wellness of companion animals, such as canine, feline, and equine. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Celsee Diagnostics, Inc. to test the feasibility of Celsee's liquid biopsy technology for veterinary application as a canine cancer diagnostics. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms. The company also manufactures and sells a portfolio of injectable products across various therapeutic areas, including respiratory and allergy, infectious disease, cardiovascular, oncology, and central nervous system and anesthesia; active pharmaceutical ingredients; antiretroviral therapy products for people living with HIV/AIDS; and products in the therapeutic categories, such as hepatology and critical care. In addition, it provides EpiPen Auto-Injector, which is used to treat severe allergic reactions; Perforomist Inhalation Solution, a formoterol fumarate inhalation solution for the maintenance treatment of bronchoconstriction in chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder patients; ULTIVA, an analgesic agent used during the induction and maintenance of general anesthesia for inpatient and outpatient procedures; and Dymista, which is used for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis. The company markets its products to wholesalers, distributors, retail pharmacy chains, mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations; and independent pharmacies, managed care organizations, hospitals, nursing homes, and pharmacy benefit managers. The company was formerly known as New Moon B.V. Mylan N.V. was founded in 1961 and is based in Hatfield, the United Kingdom.