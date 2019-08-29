Reviewing Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM)’s and India Globalization Capital Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)’s results

Both Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) and India Globalization Capital Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) are each other’s competitor in the Drugs – Generic industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00 India Globalization Capital Inc. 1 7.70 N/A -0.11 0.00

In table 1 we can see Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. and India Globalization Capital Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. and India Globalization Capital Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% 0% -464.2% India Globalization Capital Inc. 0.00% -17.9% -16.4%

Liquidity

0.4 and 0.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. Its rival India Globalization Capital Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 30.4 and 30.2 respectively. India Globalization Capital Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.6% of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 2.7% of India Globalization Capital Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 35.7% of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.1% of India Globalization Capital Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. 3.96% 23.2% -32.96% -69.86% -88.28% -78.85% India Globalization Capital Inc. -6.25% -24.05% -12.41% 216.66% 173.11% 328.57%

For the past year Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. has -78.85% weaker performance while India Globalization Capital Inc. has 328.57% stronger performance.

Summary

India Globalization Capital Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. operates as a veterinary pharmaceutical company in the United States. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs, novel drug delivery systems, devices, and diagnostics for the health and wellness of companion animals, such as canine, feline, and equine. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Celsee Diagnostics, Inc. to test the feasibility of Celsee's liquid biopsy technology for veterinary application as a canine cancer diagnostics. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

India Globalization Capital, Inc. engages in the development of cannabis-based therapies to treat AlzheimerÂ’s, pain, nausea, eating disorders, several end points of ParkinsonÂ’s, and epilepsy in humans, dogs, and cats. The companyÂ’s products under medical trials include Natrinol, a natural substitute for Marinol for relieving nausea, vomiting, and increasing appetite in patients with AIDS and cancer; Caesafin to alleviate seizures in dogs and cats; Serosapse addresses several end points in ParkinsonÂ’s disease, including Rapid Eye Movement sleep disorder, anxiety, and dyskinesia; and Hyalolex to reduce the buildup of beta-amyloid in AlzheimerÂ’s patients. It also provides construction management services for the construction of a 7-star hotel in Genting Malaysia; and rents heavy equipment with operators to construction companies. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.