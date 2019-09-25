Reviewing Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX)’s and vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT)’s results

Both Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) and vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zogenix Inc. 44 1731.60 N/A -3.26 0.00 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 2 8.13 N/A -0.73 0.00

In table 1 we can see Zogenix Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Zogenix Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -28.1% -22% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.1% -111.3%

Volatility and Risk

Zogenix Inc.’s 1.9 beta indicates that its volatility is 90.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, vTv Therapeutics Inc. has beta of -3.65 which is 465.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Zogenix Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zogenix Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Zogenix Inc. has an average price target of $58.75, and a 40.08% upside potential. Meanwhile, vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $5, while its potential upside is 230.03%. The information presented earlier suggests that vTv Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Zogenix Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Zogenix Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 7.3% of vTv Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.3% of Zogenix Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 69.32% of vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zogenix Inc. -0.88% -0.37% 25.25% 13.47% -14.67% 32.12% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% -1.41% 1.45% -49.28% 14.75% -47.17%

For the past year Zogenix Inc. had bullish trend while vTv Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Zogenix Inc. beats vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.