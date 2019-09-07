Reviewing Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX)’s and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)’s results

We are comparing Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zogenix Inc. 45 1662.67 N/A -3.26 0.00 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 4.73 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Zogenix Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -28.1% -22% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Zogenix Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Zogenix Inc.’s average price target is $61, while its potential upside is 42.82%. Competitively Sutro Biopharma Inc. has an average price target of $16, with potential upside of 68.42%. The information presented earlier suggests that Sutro Biopharma Inc. looks more robust than Zogenix Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Zogenix Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 73.1%. Zogenix Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 21.23% of Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zogenix Inc. -0.88% -0.37% 25.25% 13.47% -14.67% 32.12% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 1.9% -4.09% 13.27% 5.52% 0% 24.94%

For the past year Zogenix Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.