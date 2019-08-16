Reviewing Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX)’s and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)’s results

Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zogenix Inc. 45 1924.52 N/A -3.26 0.00 Surface Oncology Inc. 4 2.01 N/A -1.63 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Zogenix Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Zogenix Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -28.1% -22% Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Zogenix Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Surface Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zogenix Inc.’s consensus target price is $62.5, while its potential upside is 29.24%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Zogenix Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 71.6% of Surface Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of Zogenix Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Surface Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zogenix Inc. -0.88% -0.37% 25.25% 13.47% -14.67% 32.12% Surface Oncology Inc. -5.56% -20.79% -53.67% -61.16% -79.78% -47.88%

For the past year Zogenix Inc. has 32.12% stronger performance while Surface Oncology Inc. has -47.88% weaker performance.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.